Elon Musk wanted ‘absolute control’ of the company: OpenAI

The Sam Altman-run OpenAI has hit back at Elon Musk’s lawsuit, saying as the company discussed a for-profit structure in order to further the mission, “Musk wanted us to merge with Tesla or he wanted full control”.

In a blog post, the ChatGPT maker alleged that Musk wanted “majority equity, initial board control, and to be CEO.” In the middle of these discussions, “he withheld funding”.

OpenAI co-founders Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, John Schulman, Altman himself, and Wojciech Zaremba said “we couldn’t agree to terms on a for-profit with Elon because we felt it was against the mission for any individual to have absolute control over OpenAI”.

Elon Musk left OpenAI, “saying there needed to be a relevant competitor to Google/DeepMind and that he was going to do it himself. He said he’d be supportive of us finding our own path”.