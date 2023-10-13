EU initiates formal probe into X over content related to Israel-Hamas war

The European Commission has formally opened an investigation into Elon Musk-owned X, over an alleged spreading of illegal content and disinformation, in particular the spreading of terrorist and violent content and hate speech in the wake of an ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The Commission said late on Thursday, 12 October, that it has sent a formal request for information to X under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Following its designation as “Very Large Online Platform”, X is required to comply with the full set of provisions introduced by the DSA since late August, including the assessment and mitigation of risks related to the dissemination of illegal content, disinformation, gender-based violence, and any negative effects on the exercise of fundamental rights, rights of the child, public security and mental well-being.