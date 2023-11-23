Facebook approved ads calling for violence against Palestinians: report

Facebook allegedly approved several ads calling for violence against Palestinians, some even calling for the murder of Palestinian civilians and activists, a report has claimed.

According to materials shared with the Intercept, the ads, in both Hebrew and Arabic, contained content in violation of Facebook policies as well as those of its parent company Meta.

'Some contained violent content directly calling for the murder of Palestinian civilians, like ads demanding a "holocaust for the Palestinians" and to wipe out "Gazan women and children and the elderly",' the report claimed.

Other posts described kids from Gaza as 'future terrorists'. One had a a reference to 'Arab pigs'.

“The approval of these ads is just the latest in a series of Meta’s failures towards the Palestinian people,” Nadim Nashif, founder of the Palestinian social media research and advocacy group 7amleh, was quoted as saying in the report.

“Throughout this crisis, we have seen a continued pattern of Meta’s clear bias and discrimination against Palestinians,” he added.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the ads had been approved accidentally.