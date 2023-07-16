French woman hit by a meteorite while having coffee on terrace

In an extremely rare astronomical event, a French woman was hit by a meteorite while having coffee on terrace with her friend, the media reported.

According to French newspaper Les Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace (DNA), the woman was hit in the ribs by a mysterious pebble.

"I heard a big 'Poom' coming from the roof next to us. In the second that followed, I felt a shock on the ribs. I thought it was an animal, a bat!" the woman was quoted as saying.