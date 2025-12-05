Global outage hits Cloudflare again, disrupting major websites

A digital tremor rippled across the globe on Friday as users found themselves abruptly cut off from swathes of the internet, after Cloudflare — the silent backbone supporting thousands of websites — slipped into yet another disruptive outage.

What began as a flicker soon cascaded into a wave of inaccessibility: from popular design platform Canva to Downdetector — the very service people turn to for outage updates — the disruption left users disoriented, frustrated, and scrambling for answers. Numerous Indian websites and news portals, too, were ensnared in the chaos.

This marks the second time in less than a month that Cloudflare has stumbled. A similar outage in November had knocked offline giants like Spotify, ChatGPT, Discord, and even former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, stirring global confusion.

Yet on Friday, as hours passed, Cloudflare remained silent — offering no official explanation for the latest malfunction, leaving a vacuum filled with speculation and exasperation.