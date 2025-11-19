Cloudflare CEO says global outage triggered by internal error, not cyberattack

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has confirmed that the widespread internet disruption that affected platforms across the world was caused by an internal configuration error rather than a cyberattack.

The outage, which briefly brought down services such as X, ChatGPT, Canva, Discord and numerous other websites and applications, was traced to a permissions update on a ClickHouse database cluster. The change, intended to streamline access to data, inadvertently triggered a faulty query that caused the system to extract significantly more data than intended.

As a result, a crucial “feature file” used by Cloudflare’s Bot Management system began expanding abnormally. This file, which is regenerated and distributed throughout Cloudflare’s global network every five minutes, suddenly exceeded the software’s size limits. The oversized file caused routing software at the network’s edge to crash, leading to recurrent failures.