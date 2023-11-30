Google accused of placing ads on sanctioned web pages

Google search ads of Fortune 500 companies and US government institutions have landed on websites with compromising content, including hardcore pornography and piracy sites, via a lesser-known part of Google's search ads business.

A 269-page study by the ad analytics firm Adalytics has exposed instances of alcoholic beverages advertised on children's websites, NSA recruitment postings on an Iranian government website, and donation solicitations for the US Republican Party on a Russian porn site. Well-known brands like BMW, Apple, Lego, Microsoft and government agencies were also affected.

The study sheds light on the lack of transparency in Google's search network, raising questions about how companies can protect their brand and prevent potential violations of US sanctions.