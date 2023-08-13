Google introduces new pre-fill feature for Sheets

Google has introduced a new pre-fill feature for the spreadsheet application 'Google Sheets'.

"If you select a range of cells then insert a dropdown chip, manually entered cell data will convert to pre-fill the dropdown values," the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

Users can then use the dropdown sidebar to easily adjust the options or add styles to the dropdowns before accepting.

The company also announced that users can now convert links to place chips in bulk from the insert menu or cell menu.

This time-saving update will be helpful when formatting data in bulk for event schedules, vendor lists, trip itineraries, etc.

Moreover, the company announced that when right-clicking a file or folder in Google Drive, users will now see a new menu format.

Last month, the tech giant added the 'Alt text' option in the 'Image options' sidebar of Sheets.