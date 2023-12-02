Google reaches $27 mn settlement over unfair practices allegations

Tech giant Google has reached a $27 million settlement with employees who accused it of unfair labour practices, according to media reports. A report in Semafor, which looked into California state court documents, says this is a record for an agreement of its kind.

The Google case was filed under California’s Private Attorneys General Act. “The 2016 lawsuit was among the first glimpses of employee activism that swept through the tech industry over the past seven years,” the report said late on Friday.

Most of the settlement, which is still subject to court approval, will go to the state, with around 100,000 Google employees getting around $20 to $70 each, depending on how long they’ve worked at the company.