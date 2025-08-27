Google Translate adds live conversation translation, language practice features

Tech giant Google announced that it has added two new features to Google Translate that allow for real-time conversation translation and tailored language practice.

"Using the advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities of Gemini models, we’re bringing two new features to Translate to help with live conversations and language learning," Google announced.

The updated Google Translate App supports live, two-way conversations in over 70 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Korean, Spanish, and Tamil, with audio and on-screen translations, a release said.

To try it out, open the Translate App for Android or iOS, tap on “Live translate,” select the languages you want to translate and begin speaking. The translation will be read aloud with an onscreen transcript of your conversation in both languages on your device.