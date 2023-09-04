Google turns 25, shifts focus to generative AI economy

Pichai was appointed as CEO of Google on 24 October 2015, replacing Page, who became the CEO of Alphabet. On 3 December 2019, Pichai also became the CEO of Alphabet.

Google is now part of the generative AI economy with its Bard models, which includes support for over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages.

The tech giant has also expanded Bard's access to more places, including Brazil and across Europe. Bard is now available in over 230 countries and territories.

Google is also launching new features to help users better customise their experience, boost their creativity and get more done, including the ability to add images in Prompts, listen to Bard's responses out loud, and easily adjust Bard's response to be longer, shorter.

In early May, Google announced its plans to build two additional data centres in the US. These centres will power up the company’s tools, including AI technology.