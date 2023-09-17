Google Voice unveils suspected spam messages feature for Android, iOS

Google Voice has introduced a new feature that is similar to the "suspected spam caller warnings," but this time for SMS messages.

On both Android and iOS devices, users will now be alerted of suspected spam messages with a red exclamation sign appearing in the profile avatar spot. The message preview will also include the phrase "Suspected spam" in a matching colour for easy identification.

"If you're using Google Voice, you're familiar with our suspected spam caller warnings. We're extending this feature to SMS messages on Android and iOS devices," Google said in a blogpost.

Users will see these labels within the message, and they can either --"confirm a suspected spam message, which causes future messages from that number to go directly into the spam folder or mark a labelled message as not spam, after which the suspected spam label is never displayed for that number again".