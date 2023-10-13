Google’s AI-powered Search now lets you create images from text

Google has rolled out the ability to create images with its generative AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE), meaning users will now be able to create images right from a text prompt.

It is a similar feature which Google's competitor Microsoft offered in Bing Chat using OpenAI’s DALL-E model since March.

Additionally, Google will now allow users to write drafts within SGE and customise the output by changing the length or tone of the writing.

"As we continue to experiment with bringing generative AI capabilities into Search, we’re testing new ways to get more done as you’re searching -- like creating an image that can bring an idea to life, or getting help on a written draft when you need a starting point," Google said in a blogpost on Thursday.