‘Great purge of 2026’: Instagram crackdown on fake accounts

Instagram has reportedly removed millions of bot and inactive accounts in a major platform-wide cleanup drive in 2026, triggering sharp drops in follower counts for celebrities, influencers and brands across social media.

According to reports circulated by PopBase, several high-profile personalities witnessed sudden declines in their follower numbers after the purge. Among the most affected was Kylie Jenner, who reportedly lost more than 14 million followers following the cleanup exercise.

Several other creators, influencers and public figures also saw significant overnight drops in followers and engagement figures as the platform removed fake, automated and inactive profiles.

The large-scale action quickly sparked reactions online, with users dubbing it the “Great Purge of 2026”.

Users across social media platforms shared screenshots showing steep declines in follower counts, while some joked that even major verified accounts were not spared.