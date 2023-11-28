Heat styling products for hair may emit toxic gases: Study

Love to straighten and curl your hairs? It may have health repercussions, revealed researchers who studied indoor emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) including siloxanes which shine and smooth hair.

VOCs are compounds that have a high vapour pressure and low water solubility.

Hair products often contain ingredients that easily evaporate, so users may inhale some of these chemicals, potentially posing health risks.

In the study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, researchers showed that using these hair care products can change indoor air composition quickly, and common heat styling techniques increase VOC levels even more.

Some prior studies have examined the amounts of siloxanes released from personal care products. But most focused on products that are washed off the body, such as skin cleansers, which might behave differently from products that are left on the hair, like creams or oils.

In addition, most previous studies on siloxane emissions haven't looked at the real-time, rapid changes in indoor air composition that might occur while people are actively styling hair.

The team led by Nusrat Jung’s Purdue University wanted to fill in the details about VOCs released from hair products, especially in real-world scenarios such as small bathrooms where they're typically applied.

The researchers set up a ventilated tiny house where participants used their usual hair products -- including creams, sprays and oils -- and heated tools.