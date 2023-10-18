EU bans microplastics added to consumer products

From the depths of ocean trenches to the peaks of the highest mountains, from our food and water to human blood and stool, there are few places microplastics have not been found. Indeed, the United Nations estimates there is more of it in our seas than there are stars in our galaxy.

Spread through the air, water and soil, once microplastic is in the environment, it doesn't biodegrade and can't be removed, meaning it stays there for centuries, posing a threat to wildlife and ultimately making its way into the food chain and the human body.

Microplastics are used as abrasive particles in toothpaste or exfoliants, or as binders that change the consistency of liquids. Currently an estimated 42,000 tons of these tiny pieces of plastic, intentionally added to products, are released in the EU annually. Yet their effect on human health remains unknown.

"That's why it is so important to stop the stream of release into the environment," said Johanna Bernsel, spokesperson for the European Commission.

To tackle the issue, the EU's executive arm has adopted measures under European REACH legislation on harmful chemicals, banning the sale within the bloc of both microplastics themselves and products to which they have been intentionally added.