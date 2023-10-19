How Virtual Reality therapy aids those with hoarding disorder

Many people who dream of an organised, uncluttered home find it hard to decide what to keep and what to let go. But for those with hoarding disorder -- a mental condition -- the reluctance to let go can reach dangerous and debilitating levels.

Now, a pilot study suggests that virtual reality (VR) therapy may help.

Hoarding disorder is an under-recognised and under-treated condition that has been included as a formal diagnosis only since 2013.

People with the disorder, who tend to be older, have persistent difficulty parting with possessions, resulting in an accumulation of clutter that impairs their relationships, their work and even their safety.

Researchers from Stanford Medicine showed that the VR therapy allows those with hoarding disorder to rehearse relinquishing possessions in a simulation of their own home and could help them declutter in real life.

The simulations can help patients practise organisational and decision-making skills learned in cognitive behavioural therapy -- currently the standard treatment -- and desensitise them to the distress they feel when discarding.