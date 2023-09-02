India’s PSLV-XL rocket has close links with moon, Mars and the sun

The XL variant of India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) seems to have an interesting connection with the moon, Mars and now the sun.

The rocket made its maiden flight on 22 October 2008 for India’s first interplanetary mission — the Moon Mission-1 or Chandrayaan-1.

And on 5 November 2013, the rocket was used for India’s first Mars Mission called Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

Nearly 15 years after its first flight and on its 25th mission, the rocket, code named PSLV-C57, is being used for another interplanetary mission — to study the Sun — by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The 44.4 m tall PSLV-C57 rocket with a lift off mass of 321 tonne will carry the spacecraft Aditya-L1, named after the sun god in Hindu mythology, to study the sun.