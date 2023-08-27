ISRO releases first temperature measurements of lunar surface from Chandrayaan-3
The payload onboard the Vikram lander, nicknamed ChaSTE, has sent across a graph of temperature variations within the lunar surface at the moon's south pole
ISRO on Sunday, 27 August, released a graph of the temperature variations on the lunar surface with increase in depth, as measured by the ChaSTE payload onboard Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module.
According to the space agency, Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the south pole, in order to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon's surface.
“Here are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander. ChaSTE measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon's surface,” ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) said in an update on X, formerly Twitter.
ChaSTE has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface.
“The probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors. The presented graph illustrates the temperature variations of the lunar surface/near-surface at various depths, as recorded during the probe's penetration. This is the first such profile for the lunar south pole. Detailed observations are underway,” ISRO said.
The payload was developed by a team led by the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) of ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in collaboration with Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad.
India on Wednesday, 23 August, scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's lander module Vikram touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat—and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
