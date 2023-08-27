ISRO releases first temperature measurements of lunar surface from Chandrayaan-3

ISRO on Sunday, 27 August, released a graph of the temperature variations on the lunar surface with increase in depth, as measured by the ChaSTE payload onboard Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module.

According to the space agency, Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the south pole, in order to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon's surface.

“Here are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander. ChaSTE measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon's surface,” ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) said in an update on X, formerly Twitter.