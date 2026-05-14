Instagram launches ‘Instants’ feature for disappearing photo sharing

Instagram has introduced a new feature called “Instants”, allowing users to share temporary photos with close friends and selected followers in a move aimed at encouraging more casual and authentic interactions on the platform.

The new feature, rolled out by Meta, is designed to offer a more spontaneous alternative to heavily edited posts and polished Stories. Shared photos disappear once viewed, although users can save them privately in an archive for up to a year and later repost them as recap Stories.

Instants can be accessed directly from the Instagram inbox, where they appear as a stack of small photo previews in the bottom-right corner of the direct messages section. Unlike Instagram Stories or Reels, Instants are displayed in their original format without editing tools or filters.

Users can choose whether to share their Instants with their Close Friends list or with followers they mutually follow. Recipients can react to the images, reply to them and share their own Instants in response.