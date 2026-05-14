Instagram launches ‘Instants’ feature for disappearing photo sharing
Meta introduces new casual sharing tool focused on unfiltered moments and close-friend interactions
Instagram has introduced a new feature called “Instants”, allowing users to share temporary photos with close friends and selected followers in a move aimed at encouraging more casual and authentic interactions on the platform.
The new feature, rolled out by Meta, is designed to offer a more spontaneous alternative to heavily edited posts and polished Stories. Shared photos disappear once viewed, although users can save them privately in an archive for up to a year and later repost them as recap Stories.
Instants can be accessed directly from the Instagram inbox, where they appear as a stack of small photo previews in the bottom-right corner of the direct messages section. Unlike Instagram Stories or Reels, Instants are displayed in their original format without editing tools or filters.
Users can choose whether to share their Instants with their Close Friends list or with followers they mutually follow. Recipients can react to the images, reply to them and share their own Instants in response.
Instagram said all viewed Instants would automatically move to a private archive after 24 hours. Archived content remains visible only to the account holder and cannot be accessed by followers or friends.
The platform has also introduced an optional standalone Instants camera app in selected countries, including India, to provide faster access to capturing and sharing photos instantly.
To reduce clutter in the messaging interface, users can temporarily hide the Instants photo stack using a long-press and swipe gesture within the inbox.
A Business Today report said the feature includes the same privacy and safety protections already available across Instagram, including options to block, mute and restrict users. Teen accounts will also continue to operate under parental supervision settings.
With Instants, Instagram appears to be targeting users seeking more private and low-pressure ways to share everyday moments, as social media platforms increasingly compete to promote more personal and real-time communication.
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