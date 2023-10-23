Insta's new feature will let you turn photos into stickers for reels, stories

Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new "sticker creation" feature, which will let users turn their photos into custom stickers to use in Reels or Stories.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri gave a brief demonstration of how the new feature will work in a video shared to his broadcast channel.

"We're testing a way for you to turn photos into custom stickers to use in reels and stories. You can create stickers from your own photos in your camera roll, or from eligible images you see on Instagram," Mosseri said.

The feature was first spotted by Engadget. The new tool will select the subject of a photo and remove the background, creating a free-floating sticker that can be placed over other content. However, it's still just a test and hasn’t been rolled out to all users.