Threads is not going to amplify news on the platform, says Instagram head

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has said that Threads is not going to amplify news on the platform, as Elon Musk bets big on making X a news-driven platform with asking users to become citizen journalists.

In a post on Threads, Mosseri said they are not anti-news and news is clearly already on Threads.

“People can share news; people can follow accounts that share news. We’re not going to get in the way of any either. But, we’re also not going go to amplify news on the platform,” he clarified.

“To do so would be too risky given the maturity of the platform, the downsides of over-promising, and the stakes,” he added.

However, if Threads does not post news on its platform, it will never be an alternative to X.