Is your next ‘OS’ a chatbot? ChatGPT’s bold vision explored

OpenAI is moving beyond its role as a conversational app, setting its sights on transforming ChatGPT into a central platform through which a range of services, media and utilities could operate. The shift signals a potentially profound change in how users interact with technology.

The company recently introduced ChatGPT Pulse, a feature designed to provide personalised updates and insights drawn from prior interactions, calendar integrations and connected applications.

Pulse functions as a daily briefing, presenting users with visual “cards” that summarise real-time research, recommended readings, and relevant events tailored to individual preferences.

Pulse, however, represents just one element of OpenAI’s broader ambition. The company is also rolling out a developer toolkit that allows third-party apps to operate within the ChatGPT environment.

Early demonstrations have shown platforms such as Spotify, Canva and Zillow responding directly to commands in a chat interface. Discussions are underway about integrating direct commerce capabilities, enabling users to make purchases without leaving the ChatGPT environment.

In essence, OpenAI is attempting to evolve ChatGPT from a standalone application into a “chat-driven operating system”, where users could manage work, media, and daily tasks within a single interface.

For users, this model promises convenience, streamlined workflows and reduced friction between multiple applications. Tasks such as drafting documents, conducting research, catching up on news, managing schedules, placing orders and performing analytics could all be handled in one place.

For OpenAI, the stakes are equally high. The company could secure a dominant position in the digital ecosystem, analogous to the gatekeeping roles once held by Google and Facebook across search, advertising and social media.