ISRO's Aditya L1 successfully undergoes third earth-bound manoeuvre

Aditya L1 spacecraft, India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, successfully underwent its third earth-bound manoeuvre in the early hours of Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said.

The space agency's telemetry, tracking and command network (ISTRAC) carried out the operation.

"The third Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#3) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation," ISRO said in a post on social media platform X.