ISRO's next Moon mission in collaboration with Japanese space agency gathers steam

ISRO's next likely Moon mission is in partnership with its Japanese counterpart, a venture that's gathering steam.

Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX) is a collaborative venture between Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian space agency.

JAXA and ISRO are developing the rover and lander, respectively.

The rover will carry not only the instruments of ISRO and JAXA but also those of US space agency NASA and European Space Agency (ESA).

Vice-Chair of Japan's Cabinet Committee on National Space Policy and Director General, National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, Saku Tsuneta, visited ISRO headquarters here earlier this month and had a meeting with the space agency's Chairman Somanath S. They discussed the progress of the LUPEX mission.