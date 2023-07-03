James Webb telescope finds 'molecule of life' in the Orion nebula

So, they started looking for other scientists who could help, and they found Schlemmer's Lab.One of the most important unsolved problems of modern science is: How did life arise from non-living matter?

We still don't know, but we have a good idea of what the required steps are. For instance, the formation of complex organic molecules, like amino acids, from simpler ones, like CH 3 +, or methylium.

Life as we know it is carbon-based

The CH 3 + molecule, also known as a methyl cation, has been detected in space for the first time by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The preliminary unedited results were published on 26 June 2023 in the journal Nature.

Organic molecules are carbon-based. They contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms, but they can also bond to other elements, such as oxygen, nitrogen or phosphorus.

Everything that makes us and all life on Earth is carbon-based.