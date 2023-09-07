Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar mission

Japan on Thursday, 7 September, launched its lunar mission after overcoming multiple delays due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The H2-A rocket blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan, Japan's space agency (JAXA) announced.

The rocket is carrying the country's 'moon sniper' lander, which is expected to touch down on moon's surface in four to six months.

Japan's attempt at precision landing

Japan's lander, officially called the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), is designed to land within 100 m (328 feet) of a specific target on the moon. This is far more precise than the usual margin of several kilometres.