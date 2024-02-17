Japan successfully launches H3 rocket

Japan successfully launched its next-generation H3 rocket Saturday, 17 February almost one year after two failed attempts previously.

The country's space agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), said the rocket's initial flight has been smooth as planned.

The H3 rocket launched from Tanegashima Space Center at 9:22 am local time (0022 GMT).

The announcement of the rocket's successful orbit was met with cheers throughout the space agency's control center.

The rocket has released all its payloads, which includes two microsatellites, the space agency said.