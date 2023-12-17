Jeff Bezos invests Rs 350cr to build clock lasting 10,000-years

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has invested Rs 350 crore or $42 million to build a clock that will last 10,000-years and will tick just once a year, according to a report.

The 500-feet tall clock, designed by computer scientist and inventor Danny Hillis, is located inside a mountain in Texas, Fox News reported.

The 10,000-year clock with a solar synchroniser, a pendulum, a chime generator, and a series of gears and dials, uses the Earth’s thermal cycles to power itself.

The Clock is engineered to require minimal maintenance, and powered by mechanical energy harvested from sunlight as well as the people that visit it. It is entirely mechanical, made of long-lasting materials, including titanium, ceramics, quartz, sapphire, and 316 stainless steel.

It will mark time with astronomic and calendric displays and a chime generator that can produce over 3.5 million unique bell chime sequences -- one for every day the Clock is visited for the next 10,000 years.