Loch Ness monster: Biggest search in 50 years begins

Researchers and enthusiasts on Saturday, 26 August, began a renewed enthusiastic—and high-tech—search for the Loch Ness Monster in Scotland.

The expedition has been billed as the largest search for the monster, nicknamed Nessie, in the last five decades.

What do we know about the search for 'Nessie'?

Drones with thermal scanners, boats with infrared cameras and an underwater hydrophone are being deployed in the search. The scanners allow researchers to find anomalies in the depths of the lake and the hydrophone could identify underwater calls.

Dozens of volunteers from around the world are participating in the search at 17 observation points around the lake.

"It's always been our goal to record, study and analyse all manner of natural behaviour and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain," said Loch Ness Exploration co-organiser Alan McKenna.