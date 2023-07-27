Meta reports 11% revenue growth in Q2 2023

Meta has released its financial results report for the second quarter (Q2) of this year ended on June 30, in which it revealed that revenue was $32 billion -- an increase of 11 per cent year-over-year -- and Facebook's monthly active users were 3.03 billion -- a spike of 3 per cent year-over-year.

"We had a good quarter. We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I've seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall," Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the report on Wednesday.

Moreover, the company reported that Facebook's daily active users were 2.06 billion on average for June, an increase of 5 per cent year-over-year.