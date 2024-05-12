Meta "super greedy" at claiming credit for ad campaigns: Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday, 12 May said that Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta is "super greedy" at taking credit for advertisers who run campaigns on its platform.

A Musk follower raised this issue in a post, saying several of his advertisers noticed that while running campaigns on both X and Meta, nearly all conversions are attributed to Meta, "with X reporting almost no conversions."

“Interestingly, when X ads are turned off, total conversions significantly drop, including those reported on Meta. No research is needed to understand what's going on here,” the follower commented.

The X owner replied that "we are terrible at claiming credit, and Meta is super greedy at claiming credit.”