Meta's Threads slammed for blocking Covid-19 searches, as cases rise in US

Meta's Threads has reportedly blocked searches related to Covid and coronavirus vaccines as fresh infections rise in the US, a move that has been slammed by health experts.

Public health experts criticised the social media platform's decision, saying that restricting access to critical health information is not a good move as the US sees a rise in daily Covid-19 infections, reports the Washington Post.

Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, said in a statement that Threads is intentionally blocking the search terms, along with other contentious terms.

“The search functionality temporarily doesn’t provide results for keywords that may show potentially sensitive content,” according to the statement.

A search by the Post discovered that the words 'sex', 'nude', 'gore' and 'porn' were some of the blocked search terms, alongside 'coronavirus', 'vaccines' and 'vaccination'.