US FDA approves new Covid shots

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved newly formulated Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that are more closely targeted to current variants of the disease.

The new Covid vaccines target the XBB.1.5 variant, which was dominant when vaccine makers began to formulate and test a new version. They are monovalent because, unlike the earlier boosters, they do not include protection against the original virus that caused widespread infections three years ago, The New York Times reported.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to follow up on Tuesday with an advisory meeting to discuss who should get the new shots. After a final decision by the CDC’s director, millions of doses will be shipped to pharmacies, clinics and health systems nationwide within days, the media report said.