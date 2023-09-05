Microsoft and Apple seek exemption from EU's ''gatekeeper'' list

As the European Commission prepares to publish a list of designated “gatekeepers” as part of the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) on 6 September Microsoft and Apple are reportedly pushing to keep Bing and iMessage off the list.

Once the EU designates its gatekeepers, they will have six months, or until March 2024, to comply with the DMA’s rules.

According to The Financial Times, Microsoft and Apple are “privately (and separately) arguing that their services aren’t large or powerful enough to justify earning the restrictions of the Digital Markets Act”.

Microsoft is “unlikely” to dispute that its Windows platform meets the definition of a gatekeeper.

However, it argues that Bing’s relatively small share in the global search market (compared to Google) could only be further diminished with the new rules.