Microsoft outage gave seizure to automotive supply chain, says Musk

Hitting hard at Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that the mega Windows outage “gave a seizure to the automotive supply chain”.

Although systems at his companies Tesla, SpaceX and X social media platform were working, several of Tesla's suppliers were badly hit by the Crowdstrike-Microsoft outage.

“We just deleted Crowdstrike from all our systems, so no rollouts at all,” said Musk.

“Unfortunately, many of our suppliers and logistics companies use it,” he added.

In the latest update, CrowdStrike said it is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.