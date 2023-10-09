Much-awaited Metro services to Whitefield IT corridor starts in B'luru; techies celebrate

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), on Monday, started the metro services to the Whitefield IT corridor stretch in the city.

The project was much-awaited by the software professionals as lakhs of techies work in the renowned MNC companies established in Whitefield, Hoodi and Mahadevapura stretch.

The authorities came under pressure from the public and various groups to open the much-needed metro services to the public without waiting for the inauguration.

Succumbing to the pressure, the metro authorities began its services early this morning.

Thousands of techies thronged the metro stations and celebrated the occasion as the metro services ended hours and hours of travelling and traffic nightmares.