Musk borrowed $1 bn from SpaceX as he bought Twitter for $44 bn: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly borrowed $1 billion from his space company SpaceX in October last year in the same month when he finally acquired Twitter for $44 billion.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk tapped SpaceX “for a $1 billion loan around the time he was acquiring the social-media company formerly known as Twitter”.

SpaceX approved the $1 billion loan in October and Musk “drew all of it down the same month”, according to the report, citing documents.

“Rocket maker has lent the executive money on several occasions over the past few years,” the report noted.