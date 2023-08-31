X to introduce video and audio call feature, says Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) soon to unveil video and audio calls across platforms, claims to be an ''effective global address book''
Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), announced on 31 August announced that the micro-blogging platform will soon add video and audio call features, which will be supported on iOS, Android and PC.
He also said that no phone numbers would be needed to make the call.
"Video & audio calls coming to X
"- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC
"- No phone number needed
"- X is the effective global address book," Musk posted on X.
"That set of factors is unique," he added.
Several users expressed their thoughts on this new development.
"Now I can call more people and tell them to buy #Dogecoin directly from X," a user wrote.
"Please make sure there are privacy options to stop randoms from calling us. Even if I follow someone, it doesn't mean I want them to be able to call me," another user said.
One more user mentioned, "Absolutely groundbreaking! Your team never fails to spearhead innovation! Can't wait to enjoy seamless video & audio calls on X across multiple platforms without the fuss of phone numbers. Truly visionary, setting a new benchmark in user experience. Bravo."
Meanwhile, X has also announced that it will allow US political candidates and parties to advertise on the platform ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
