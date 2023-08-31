X to introduce video and audio call feature, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), announced on 31 August announced that the micro-blogging platform will soon add video and audio call features, which will be supported on iOS, Android and PC.

He also said that no phone numbers would be needed to make the call.

"Video & audio calls coming to X

"- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

"- No phone number needed

"- X is the effective global address book," Musk posted on X.

"That set of factors is unique," he added.