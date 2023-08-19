Musk to remove Block feature on X, users say 'terrible idea'

Elon Musk has said that the block feature on X (formerly Twitter) is being removed and users will not be able to block others except in direct messages (DMs), a move that left several users angry.

Block restricts fellow users from interacting with, viewing and following an account.

The 'Mute' feature will still remain on the social media platform, said Musk.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” the tech billionaire told a follower.

“It makes no sense,” he added.