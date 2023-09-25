Musk showcases Tesla humanoid robot demonstrating Yoga and other tasks

Optimus is now capable of self-calibrating its arms and legs.

Using only vision and joint position encoders, the robot can precisely locate its limbs in space

It learns its tasks smoothly, like sorting and unsorting coloured-blocks, and its neural net runs entirely on-board, using only vision.

After a long day at work for the humanoid robot, "it is time to stretch", ending with a Namaste, showed the video.

The robot has the same artificial intelligence (AI) software and sensors present in Tesla's advanced driver assistance system called 'Autopilot' and it may cost around $20,000.