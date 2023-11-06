Musk to integrate xAI startup with social media platform X

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI will be integrated into his social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, Musk said on Sunday.

The move comes some six months after Musk was one of the signatories of a call to suspend the development of artificial intelligence for six months. However, his own AI company xAI was founded around the same time.

Meanwhile, xAI released its first AI model, a bot named Grok, after making it available to all X Premium+ subscribers on Friday.

"A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the X platform. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems," the xAI team announced on X.