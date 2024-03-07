Musk to remove likes, reposts from X timeline

Elon Musk on Thursday, 7 March said he is going to remove the count of likes and reposts from the users' feed and only “view counts” will show on their timeline.

X users slammed the decision, saying this is “excessively stupid” and will “greatly reduce engagement”.

Famous X handle DogeDesigner first posted that X is considering removing the count of likes and reposts from the feed but “it will still remain visible when you tap into a post”.

Musk replied that this is “definitely happening”.

“Just view count, as a proxy for the other metrics, will show on the timeline,” said the billionaire.

The idea did not go well with X users.

“This will cause less engagement as people tend to engage with posts they can see are having a big amount of likes,” one user commented.