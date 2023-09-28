Musk’s X disables feature to report misinformation about elections

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has disabled a feature on X that let users report misinformation about elections, the media reported on Thursday -- a move which has created furore as several countries like the US, Australia and India gear up for key elections in the next months.

The tool, available in the US, Australia and South Korea since 2021, was expanded to other countries last year.

According to digital research group Reset.Tech Australia, the move is "extremely concerning", as the country is set to hold a key referendum next month to give Indigenous people more rights as well as the 2024 US presidential elections.

“A recent change to your reporting process appears to have left Australian users unable to report electoral misinformation. This is because the categories for reporting in Australia offer no option to report electoral misinformation,” Reset.Australia said in an open letter.