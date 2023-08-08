NASA study finds Mars is spinning faster

Scientists have made the most precise measurements ever of Mars’ rotation, for the first time detecting how the planet wobbles due to the “sloshing” of its molten metal core.

The findings, detailed in the journal Nature, are based on data from NASA’s InSight Mars lander, which operated for four years before running out of power during its extended mission in December 2022.

To track the planet’s spin rate, the study’s authors relied on one of InSight’s instruments: a radio transponder and antennas collectively called the Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment, or RISE.

They found the planet’s rotation is accelerating by about 4 milliarcseconds per year -- corresponding to a shortening of the length of the Martian day by a fraction of a millisecond per year.