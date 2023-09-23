NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission prepares to return with 1st-ever asteroid sample

A team of NASA scientists is preparing for the final phase of the OSIRIS-REx mission as it will be returning to Earth on 24 September with the first-ever US asteroid sample.

OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer), the first US mission to collect a sample from an asteroid, will return with material from asteroid Bennu. It is carrying an estimated 8.8 ounces of rocky material collected from the surface of the asteroid Bennu in 2020.

The asteroid sample capsule is scheduled to land in a Utah desert in the US on Sunday, 24 September at 8.25 p.m. IST (8.55 a.m. MDT), reports Wired.

The precious cargo contains approximately 250 grams of material collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from the asteroid Bennu about two years ago.

After seven years in space, the mission is now facing one of its most difficult challenges -- returning the samples to Earth.

According to the report, the spacecraft itself won't enter the planet's atmosphere, but it will drop off a parcel in a precise trajectory to make it land in the Utah desert.