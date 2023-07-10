NASA's Webb detects the most distant active supermassive black hole

According to the space agency, the black hole within CEERS 1019 is more similar to the black hole at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy, which is 4.6 million times the mass of the Sun.

"Looking at this distant object with this telescope is a lot like looking at data from black holes that exist in galaxies near our own," Rebecca Larson of the University of Texas at Austin, who led this discovery, said in a statement.

Moreover, NASA spotted another pair of small black holes -- the first, within galaxy CEERS 2782, and the second in galaxy CEERS 746.