New smartphone app tracks human motion to aid physical rehabilitation

A team of US researchers has developed a smartphone app that can track and analyse a person’s ability to move from one place to another, known as locomotion, and other types of movements.

Researchers tested their app, called OpenCap, with 100 participants. Using two or more smartphones, the app recorded sufficient quality videos to allow for web-based, artificial intelligence analysis of muscle activations, joint loads and joint movements.

Data collection took less than 10 hours for the 100 participants, and computation of results took 31 hours, according to the study published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.

The study was conducted by Scott L. Delp of Stanford University and colleagues.

Traditionally, locomotion analysis requires fixed lab space and more than $150,000 worth of equipment, including eight or more specialized cameras to capture three-dimensional images.