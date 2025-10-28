OpenAI to offer one-year free access to ChatGPT Go for Indian users

In a sweeping gesture of appreciation toward one of its fastest-growing user bases, OpenAI on Tuesday announced a year of free access to ChatGPT Go for all users in India who sign up during a special promotional period starting 4 November.

The announcement coincides with OpenAI’s first-ever DevDay Exchange event in India, to be held in Bengaluru on the same day — a symbolic nod to the country’s thriving developer and AI innovation ecosystem.

ChatGPT Go, the company’s newly launched affordable subscription tier, unlocks several of the platform’s advanced capabilities — including higher message limits, expanded memory, more image generation, and the ability to upload and process more files and visuals. All of this is powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model, which drives the next generation of conversational intelligence and creative assistance.

Originally launched in India in August 2025, ChatGPT Go quickly became a runaway success. Within a month, the number of paid ChatGPT users in India more than doubled, prompting OpenAI to extend the plan’s availability to nearly 90 countries worldwide.