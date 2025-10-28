OpenAI to offer one-year free access to ChatGPT Go for Indian users
The announcement coincides with OpenAI’s first-ever DevDay Exchange event in India, to be held in Bengaluru on 4 November
In a sweeping gesture of appreciation toward one of its fastest-growing user bases, OpenAI on Tuesday announced a year of free access to ChatGPT Go for all users in India who sign up during a special promotional period starting 4 November.
The announcement coincides with OpenAI’s first-ever DevDay Exchange event in India, to be held in Bengaluru on the same day — a symbolic nod to the country’s thriving developer and AI innovation ecosystem.
ChatGPT Go, the company’s newly launched affordable subscription tier, unlocks several of the platform’s advanced capabilities — including higher message limits, expanded memory, more image generation, and the ability to upload and process more files and visuals. All of this is powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model, which drives the next generation of conversational intelligence and creative assistance.
Originally launched in India in August 2025, ChatGPT Go quickly became a runaway success. Within a month, the number of paid ChatGPT users in India more than doubled, prompting OpenAI to extend the plan’s availability to nearly 90 countries worldwide.
India today stands as ChatGPT’s second-largest market and among its most dynamic — a place where students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and developers alike have woven AI into their daily routines, using it to learn new skills, enhance productivity, and power innovation.
The new free-access offer underscores OpenAI’s “India-first” approach and complements the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission, which aims to democratize access to artificial intelligence tools and foster an inclusive digital ecosystem.
OpenAI is also collaborating with civil society organizations, educational platforms, and government-led initiatives to make AI more equitable and accessible — particularly for underserved communities.
Importantly, existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the 12-month free offer, with further details to follow in the coming days.
Nick Turley, vice-president and Head of ChatGPT, expressed admiration for India’s vibrant AI community: “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI. We’re continually inspired by how Indian users are leveraging ChatGPT Go — to learn, to create, to innovate. We can’t wait to see what they’ll build next.”
With this move, OpenAI not only strengthens its foothold in one of the world’s most promising AI markets but also sends a clear signal — the future of AI is as much about inclusion and accessibility as it is about innovation and scale.
