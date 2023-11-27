Prehistoric women engaged in hunting, their anatomy suitable for it: US researchers

Prehistoric women not only engaged in the practice of hunting, but their anatomy and biology would have also made them intrinsically better suited for it, scientists have claimed.

Drawing their conclusions from both archaeological and physiological evidence, the researchers from US universities found that "hunting belonged to everyone, not just to males." They said that through their studies, published in the journal American Anthropologist, they were "trying to correct the history that erased women from it," instead of erasing or rewriting history.

Their archaeological findings regarding the women's injuries and the women being buried with their hunting weapons suggested that no "strict sexual division of labour existed," especially in prehistoric societies, where survival was an all-hands-on-deck activity.

"There weren't enough people living in groups to be specialised in different tasks. Everyone had to be a generalist to survive," said Cara Ocobock, an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Notre Dame.

The researchers found injuries in the women resulting from close-contact hunting, akin to what is attributed to Neanderthals' "up-close-and-personal style of hunting," which meant that the hunters would often have to get up underneath their prey in order to kill them.